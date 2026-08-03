Fundraiser for woman accused of boyfriend’s murder needed to prove innocence, attorney says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The woman accused of murdering her boyfriend says she is innocent, and she wants help paying for her defense to prove it.

Ambria Boyd remains locked up in jail. Her lawyer says she is torn up over the loss of Jamal Parker, whose body was found dismembered in a reservoir in May.

The attorney insists she had nothing to do with what happened, and she needs the public to donate $75,000 to help prove her innocence, LIVE on Channel 2 at 4:00 p.m.

Boyd faces murder charges, along with Brittany Baker and Mario Barber.

Investigators searched a home on Langdale Chase where Baker and Barber were living for four days after they said it was where Parker was killed.

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