Woman found guilty of shooting man in face, neck in College Park, sentenced to decades in prison

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A College Park woman was convicted in Fulton County court for shooting a man in the face on Sept. 11, 2021.

According to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, Alicia Kirk was arrested by College Park police after a “violent altercation” with a man she was living with.

The DA’s office said Kirk had moved into the residence with the man, bringing her four children, granddaughter and mother with her.

While Kirk was supposed to only stay there for two weeks, she ended up staying at the home for six weeks instead, according to the DA’s office.

When the victim asked her to leave, she refused. The DA’s office said the man then went outside and called 911 to have police help him remove her, but before officers arrived, Kirk came out with a gun and shot him in the face and neck.

Even after injuring him in the shooting, Kirk shot him three more times before going back into the house.

When the victim called police a second time, now reporting the shooting, police came and found Kirk outside, the DA’s office said.

Officers searched the home, finding the gun Kirk used and confiscating it, according to the DA’s office.

After presenting 911 calls, bodycam footage, shell casings and even the gun used at trial, plus testimony from the man Kirk shot, a Fulton County jury found Kirk guilty after half an hour.

“It is irresponsible and dangerous to settle personal disputes with firearms, and I am relieved that the victim in this case survived being shot multiple times,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis said in a statement. “I hope the victim finds peace in this conviction and is able to move on, living his life free from fear and further harm.”

As a result of her convictions for three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possessing a weapon during a felony.

A Fulton County judge sentenced Kirk to serve 25 years in prison.

