UPS launches import fee calculator for international shipping

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs-based UPS announced it was rolling out a new tool for its customers to see how international products stack up fees when they get shipped in.

UPS said the goal was to have “no more surprise import fees” for their customers.

On Wednesday, the company said they were launching a UPS Global Checkout service to make it “even easier for consumers around the world to buy online from shippers around the world.”

According to the announcement, “international purchases often arrived with an unpleasant surprise – an additional bill for unpaid import costs. UPS Global Checkout solves that problem by guaranteeing upfront the amount online shoppers pay in duties, fees and taxes, and eliminating the frustration of unexpected costs at delivery.”

The company said they’re the only global integrated carrier to offer a guaranteed landed cost solution for international shipping in order to “transform the shopping experience” and give customers more transparency when it comes to pricing.

The service works by helping avoid surprise costs through near real time updates showing policy changes, international tax laws, duties and even tariffs to customers as they do their shopping.

The company said customs duties, taxes and fees are a big concern for international shoppers and that when those fees aren’t clear at checkout, more than 40% of shoppers end up canceling their orders.

“With UPS Global Checkout, we’re making international shopping around the world as easy as buying in-store,” said Kate Gutmann, EVP and president of International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions at UPS. “Online shoppers can now enjoy full transparency and peace of mind with no surprises, knowing what they pay at checkout is the total cost for a cross-border purchase. This, combined with our total UPS premium delivery experience, benefits our customers – the retailers – by helping to drive additional sales. Given trade shifts around the world, expanding growth opportunities in new markets can now be seamless.”

