Roswell police defuse situation after city employee finds fake bomb in trash

ROSWELL, Ga. — City of Roswell employees had a brief run-in with the wrong type of movie magic after finding a prop that gave them a scare on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Roswell police, a Public Works employee was working out in a neighborhood off Old Alabama Road and came across what looked like a bomb.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The employee “did exactly what we would hope anyone would do in this situation and immediately called the police,” officers said.

When police and the explosive ordnance K-9 team responded to the scene, they “quickly determined that the item was a movie prop, discarded in the trash by a resident who works in the film industry.”

The prop was taken apart before being thrown out to avoid any further confusion, defusing the potentially scary situation.

Police said that while the prop incident was thankfully a false alarm, it also illustrates how important the “see something, say something” principle is, and urge residents to avoid delays and call the department if they see anything suspicious.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Biden proposes rent cap for apartments with 50 or more units as housing crisis mounts

©2024 Cox Media Group