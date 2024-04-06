Roswell police announce K-9 passes away after brief battle with cancer

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Police Department announced, “with a heavy heart,” that one of their K9s had passed away.

According to Roswell police, K-9 Edo was being treated for a sudden medical emergency and was diagnosed with an aggressive and widespread form of cancer.

Edo was born March 16, 2019 in Hungary and joined the Roswell Police Department in August 2020 as the partner of Officer Peter MacDonald.

The Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix was trained as a dual-purpose K-9 for narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, tracking, building searches and evidence recovery, according to the department.

On Friday, Edo passed away peacefully surrounded by the love and affection of his police family, the department said.

Police said Edo served the Roswell community courageously and unwaveringly alongside MacDonald and will be deeply missed.

