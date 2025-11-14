Roswell approves $2.4 million for replacement of city recreation center’s roof

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell has approved a $2.4 million contract for a roof replacement at the Crabapple Center, funded by the 2022 Recreation & Parks Bond Program.

The project, with a total budget of $2.65 million, aims to address significant structural issues at the 20-acre community facility, including over 100 leaks and 8,700 square feet of saturated insulation.

“As our Recreation and Parks programs continue to grow, we’re investing in spaces that can grow with them,” Mayor Kurt Wilson said in a statement. “Crabapple Center is a great example of how we’re strengthening our park system, not just maintaining buildings, but reimagining them to serve the next generation of Roswell residents.”

City officials said the roof replacement at Crabapple Center is part of Roswell’s long-term plan to modernize its recreation facilities.

“This project is one of several key steps to support many of our growing programs such as gymnastics, athletics, and performing arts,” Steven Malone, Director of Recreation, Parks, Historic, and Cultural Affairs Department, said. “We’ve seen tremendous growth across these program areas, and it’s our responsibility to make sure our facilities keep pace.”

The center has seen a 21% increase in gymnastics participation and an 80% rise in performing arts enrollment since 2021, the city said.

Independent assessments conducted after the City’s 2024 acquisition of the building revealed extensive water intrusion across the 127,000-square-foot roof system.

Key improvements from the project include eliminating leaks, enhancing energy efficiency, and improving drainage performance.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026 and finish by Spring 2026, aligning with the installation of new outdoor pickleball courts on the property.

Once completed, the roof replacement is expected to safeguard the Crabapple Center and support the continued growth of Roswell’s recreation programs, ensuring the facility can serve future generations.

