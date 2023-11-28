Prosecutors getting ready to call first witness in case against YSL, rapper Young Thug

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After a months-long jury selection process and two days of opening arguments, the state is expected to call its first witness in the RICO trial against alleged criminal street gang Young Slime Life, including rapper Young Thug.

Channel 2 Action News has been following the case for nearly a year and a half since Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, was arrested in May 2022 and indicted alongside dozens of others shortly after.

Since then, most of Williams’ co-defendants have either taken plea deals or been severed from the trial. Williams and five others are currently standing trial.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been in the Fulton County courtroom where attorneys wrapped up opening statements on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Williams’ attorney Brian Steel gave his opening statement, which lasted more than two hours, where he told jurors the only thing the Grammy-winning rapper is guilty of is being successful and never forgetting about the community that raised him.

Williams grew up as one of 11 children in Atlanta’s Jonesboro South Projects, a community Steel described as being filled with crime, racism and poverty.

“He lived with his four brothers in one of the small bedrooms and his six sisters lived in the other small bedroom,” Steel described.

Steel says his client stayed focused on making music and overcoming his obstacles to become a household name.

“He is known as the Michael Jordan of that area. He didn’t get out and stay away, he tries to come back and give people hope,” he said.

Prosecutors say Williams is the leader of the YSL street gang they believe to be responsible for robberies, shootings and murders across Atlanta.

Steel explained in his opening statements that although Williams has remained close to some of his childhood friends who have been accused of crimes, he has always been committed to his career.

“Every week, every month, every year to this day, Jeffery practices to make himself a better musical artist,” Steel said.

In prosecutors’ opening statement, they claimed his fame and wealth are what put him in a position of power to be the leader of the alleged gang.

The state will call its first witness on Wednesday morning. They have listed 400 possible witnesses, so it is unclear who may be called to the stand.

