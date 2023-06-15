One killed in double shooting at College Park townhouse, medical examiner says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — College Park police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office told Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., police received reports of a person shot at a townhome on Princeton Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.
Officials confirmed one of the victims has died.
The other victim is in the hospital however, authorities have not released their condition.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
Police have not said what led to the shooting and if anyone has been taken into custody.
The investigation remains ongoing.
