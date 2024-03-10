Officers need help identifying remains found in South Fulton woods

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police need help identifying the remains of someone found in the woods late last year.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Dec. 19, 2023, someone was walking through the woods near Sandtown Center Boulevard and Reel Lake Drive near Camp Creek Parkway when he found the remains of a man.
Officers said it was unclear how long the remains had been there but officers believe it was the remains of a man in his 20s.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Athens mother speaks out after her 3-year-old son was shot, killed
- 25-year-old man found shot near Georgia State University campus, Atlanta police say
- Ga. woman hit multiple times with AK rifle, phone snatched away before she could call 911: Police
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Forensic Department made a sketch with hopes that someone would be able to identify him.
Anyone with information, contact the South Fulton Police Department at 470-809-7300.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group