Officer shoots suspect accused of pointing gun at Fulton County bar patrons, staff, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after officials say a police officer shot him in a north Fulton County bar.

Roswell police said on Saturday just after 1 a.m., Roswell E-911 operators began receiving multiple calls from staff and customers at Mazzy’s Sports Bar and Grill on Alpharetta Hwy. The callers told dispatchers there was a patron who was armed with a handgun and pointing it at others.

When officers arrived, they located a 34-year-old man who was holding a handgun by the front doors of the bar.

Authorities said when officers ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, he continued to point it at them.

After the suspect refused to drop his weapon, officials said one officer shot him.

Officers quickly began to render medical aid to the suspect who was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities confirmed no officers were injured.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

No further information has been provided.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting.

