‘My children are scared’: Mother of 7-year-old killed in shooting faces suspect in court

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of 7-year-old Zoey Price broke down in tears Friday as she faced one of the teenagers accused of killing her daughter during an emotional bond hearing in Fulton County.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was the only journalist in the courtroom as 17-year-old Steven Richardson appeared before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Melynee Leftridge, less than a month after he and another suspect were arrested in connection with the child’s death.

“I’m angry. I’m scared. My children are scared,” said Zoey’s mother, Cassandra Ervin, who was also wounded in the Feb. 24 shooting.

“It’s not like it was a mistake, like a gun just went off,” she said, breaking into tears. “He came to my house knowing what they were going to do and knowing that I have kids in there.”

Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Adam Abbate argued Richardson poses a danger to the community and should not be released.

“This defendant was one of the gunmen who fired into the house,” Abbate said. “We submit to the court that he is a significant danger to the community and all the people in it.”

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving Richardson’s co-defendant, 19-year-old Preston Smith, who was not in court Friday.

Authorities say Smith argued over the phone with Zoey’s brother and threatened to shoot up the home.

Police say Smith later picked up Richardson, and the two drove to Tiger Flowers Drive, where they opened fire on the house.

When the gunfire stopped, Zoey was dead. Her mother was also shot but survived.

Defense attorney Jessica Jones asked the judge to consider Richardson’s background.

“He was attending Maynard Jackson High School and is currently working on obtaining his G.E.D.,” Jones said. “We would not be opposed to an ankle monitor or 24-hour curfew.”

The judge ultimately denied Richardson bond.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support Zoey’s family.

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