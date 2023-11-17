Mother reacts after 14-year-old daughter stabbed in head during fight at Fulton County school

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother says her daughter could have been killed when a student stabbed her at school.

Shy Thomas she will never forget getting the call a student stabbed her 14-year-old daughter in the head at Banneker High School in South Fulton County.

“I was terrified. When she told me that my daughter was stabbed in the head,” she told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened Thursday right after Thomas dropped her twins off at the school on Feldwood Road.

Thomas told Channel 2 Action News her daughter’s twin called her and said there was a lot of blood.

“I immediately went into shock,” Thomas recalled.

Thomas shared a video of the fight where she says you see the student stabbed her daughter. Her child was transported to the hospital. Thomas said luckily her injuries weren’t severe.

“I could be planning a funeral for my daughter right now.”

Thomas told Channel 2′s Tom Jones the girls her daughters had a disagreement with texted them the night before this incident saying they were going to stab her. She is disturbed a student could get a weapon on a campus that has metal detectors.

“I mean something needs to be done,” she said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Principal Vincent Golden said the students involved are in custody. He said the student in question was able to enter through a school entrance not covered by detection devices. Golden said he takes school safety personally and his safety team is working with school police to make sure the school is safe.

Thomas said her children won’t be going back. “I just don’t feel like it would be a good environment for them to go back to.”

Principal Golden says he is new at the school and it breaks his heart that because of bad choices multiple lives have been seriously impacted. He said this act of violence is not who Banneker High is.

Thomas’ daughter is out of the hospital and doing okay.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police report released in death of former ‘Extreme Weight Loss’ star, Atlanta makeup artist A police report says she was found unresponsive in her SUV outside a group of Atlanta restaurants.

©2023 Cox Media Group