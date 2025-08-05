Metro Atlanta schools use AI as teaching tool

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — As students return to school, some districts are incorporating artificial intelligence into various aspects of education, such as lesson plans and assignments.

The use of AI in education is being seen as a significant technological advancement, with educators aiming to equip students with essential skills for the future workforce.

Heather Van Looy, Director of Instructional Technology at Fulton County Schools, highlighted that initial concerns about AI centered around potential cheating.

However, the focus has shifted to teaching students how to effectively use AI.

“We really have to be teaching our students how to use it,” she said.

The integration of AI includes creating chatbots that represent historical figures, allowing students to interact and ask questions in a controlled environment set by teachers.

AI is also being used to assist teachers by generating sample lesson plans quickly, potentially saving time and increasing efficiency.

Shannon Kersey, Assistant Superintendent of Learning and Teaching, emphasized the goal of seamless integration of AI across schools and grade levels.

The initiative aims to balance efficiency with the need to familiarize students with AI, preparing them for a future where these skills are increasingly important.

