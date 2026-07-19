Suspect in Top 10 most wanted list arrested for child sexual abuse, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Strategic Enforcement Unit said they apprehended James Anthony Zachery, a sex trafficking suspect on the county’s Top 10 Most Wanted list, on Friday afternoon in Decatur.

Zachery was wanted for rape and aggravated sodomy by force of a 10-year-old child, the sheriff’s office.

He faces multiple charges, including rape, aggravated sodomy – commit sodomy with force and against person’s will or person is less than 10 years of age, trafficking a person for sexual servitude and solicitation of sodomy under 18 years of age.

Sheriff Pat Labat commended the Strategic Enforcement Unit for the arrest.

“The SEU fugitive team did an outstanding job executing this operation and safely apprehending Zachery,” Sheriff Labat said. “This is a prime example of the ongoing efforts to strengthen our fugitive apprehension teams.”

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said it is committed to keeping the community safe from individuals wanted for violent crimes.

Zachery is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail without a bond.

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