‘It has given me a sense of purpose:’ Fulton County inmates graduate from fatherhood class

ATLANTA — Fifteen inmates at the Fulton County Jail attended a graduation ceremony after completing a course on fatherhood.

“It has given me a sense of purpose. It has also increased my hope,” Anthony Williams said.

Williams told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen that when he gets home, things will be different.

“We want them to get home to their children. Their children need them to come home to them,” Kenneth Braswell said.

Braswell is the founder of the nonprofit Fathers Incorporated. They are taking their training to jails all over metro Atlanta.

Many of these men didn’t have a dad in the house when they were kids. The goal is to stop the cycle.

“Having grown up without a father, I understand there is an opportunity for us to do better,” Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said.

They took classes on integrity, temperament, character and more.

When Williams leaves this place, he never intends to return. He never wants his son to end up where he has been.

“That’s one of my biggest fears. So, that’s my mission. My agenda. To make it home so I can be with him,” Williams said.

