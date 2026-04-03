Illegal dog training facility raided; investigators share horrific conditions

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County police raided an illegal dog boarding and training facility in southwest Atlanta.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden learned the owner of this business is under arrest and facing more than a dozen animal cruelty charges.

Investigators described horrific conditions and said the suspect, identified as Christopher Floyd, charged his clients $800 per week.

“We found in a back room 14 dogs that were all in kennels stacked three high with no bottom, no food, no water,” said Major Nicole Dwyer, Fulton County Police.

He has been doing this for a couple of years, mainly through social media and some vets that he knew were putting his name out there as a reputable trainer. Investigators say there was no training happening at all.

The investigation started after a woman said she picked up her dog from there March 28. She said the animal was filthy and sick.

Investigators said the dogs were hoarded inside, with some owners leaving pets there for weeks or even months.

Floyd remained behind bars Friday, facing more than a dozen animal cruelty charges.

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