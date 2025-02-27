Hit-and-run kills woman walking in Union City, family wants answers

UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City police are working to identify the hit-and-run driver who killed a 35-year-old woman.

Investigators say it was just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 12 when officers responded to reports of an unconscious woman in the middle of Flat Shoals Road.

When officers arrived, they found the victim and debris from an unidentified vehicle. Charkita Shappell Pope, of East Point, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, her family spoke exclusively with Channel 2′s Michael Seiden. During the interview, Charkita’s grandmother, Phyllis Murray Smith, said that her granddaughter had called her on the morning of her death to tell her that she was leaving Northside Hospital in Sandy Springs, where she had been admitted for an undisclosed reason.

The family said they never heard from her again and became worried when she didn’t make it home.

”We don’t know why she was in Union City,” she said. “She doesn’t live here, and we don’t know how she got there.”

Charkita’s mother, Shappell Pope, broke into tears as she made an emotional plea for justice.

”I just want them to come forward,” she sobbed. “Please just turn yourself in. You know you hit my daughter. I just want justice.”

In her obituary, Pope, who was known as “Kita,” was described as a “beautiful, smart and caring woman who never met a stranger.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911 or Union City police at 770-306-6849.

