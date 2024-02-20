Fulton County officials say they did not pay ransom after cybersecurity attack

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County officials say the ransom demanded by hackers was not paid.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon where Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts confirmed that neither the county nor anyone else paid the ransom.

Fernandes will have the latest updates, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

More than three weeks ago, Fulton County was the target of a ransomware cybersecurity attack that took down most of its online databases.

The hackers threatened to release information obtained during the incident if a ransom of an undisclosed amount was not paid.

“We could not in good conscience use taxpayers money to pay the ransom,” Pitts said during the news conference.

They do not believe that anyone’s personal information was compromised.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

Law enforcement takes control of Lockbit's site after they requested ransom amid cyberattack

©2023 Cox Media Group