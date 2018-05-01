Fulton County may owe homeowners millions in property tax dollars

ATLANTA - Fulton County could be forced to refund thousands of homeowners millions of property tax dollars after revelations their homes were illegally overvalued.
South Fulton County resident Bernard Harris bought his home in 2015.
Records show only a handful of homeowners in Harris’ neighborhood saw increases to their assessments in 2016.
Fulton County Board of Assessors member, R.J. Morris, said when he examined the 2016 tax digest, something didn’t look right to him.
He told Petchenik his research turned up that 18,441 properties from Alpharetta to South Fulton and all points in between that had been “sales chased.”
