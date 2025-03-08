Fulton County detention officer assaulted, rushed to hospital

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County Jail detention officer is being treated at the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff’s office officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a detention officer was assaulted in an incident at the jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Details on what led up to the assault have not been released.

Officials did not confirm the detention officer’s identity or current condition.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group