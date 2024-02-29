Fulton Co. government: No data leaked yet as threatened by hackers after deadline passes

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A deadline for the ransomware attack on Fulton County government has passed, and county officials say as of Thursday afternoon they’re “not aware” of any data released on the dark web.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at a brief news conference Thursday where Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts provided the latest update.

“That being said, that does not mean the threat is over by any means,” Pitts said. “And they could release whatever data they have at any time.”

Last week, law enforcement officials from several countries took down the LockBit malware website, but the group reemerged on another site days later and issued another threat.

A countdown clock was set for 8:49 a.m. Thursday.

The deadline came and went without incident, and the threat disappeared from the dark web.

“Once again, we have not paid any ransom nor has any ransom been paid on our behalf,” Pitts said.

This is the second deadline LockBit has given in the past two weeks.

After the first deadline, Pitts said the county “could not in good conscience” use taxpayer dollars for that purpose.

“We still though are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to work with law enforcement,” Pitts said Thursday.

The cyberattack happened on the weekend of Jan. 27-28, crippling many services.

It appears that internal documents were stolen during the attack.

Most online services and phones are working again.

“In the meantime, we are working to restore all Fulton County systems and making some progress,” Pitts said.

