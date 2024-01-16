As former Pres. Trump’s attorneys go on offense, Fulton DA Willis pushes back on recent allegations

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The latest news on the Georgia election indictment in Fulton County shows former President Donald Trump’s Georgia attorney going on the offensive against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wilis.

In recent days, an attorney for another of the indictment’s 18 other co-defendants filed a motion in court alleging Willis had assigned special prosecutor Nathan Wade as the result of a personal relationship.

Michael Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, told Channel 2 Action News that she has witnesses who can corroborate claims of Willis and Wade having an inappropriate relationship.

On Sunday, Willis fired back on those claims while at service at Big Bethel AME Church, defending hiring Wade and accusing her accusers of singling him out because of his race.

“Is it that someone never sees a Black man as qualified, no matter his achievements?” Willis said on Sunday. “What more can one achieve? The other two have never been judges, but no one questions their achievements.”

Going further, Willis said she’d appointed three special counsels and paid them all the same hourly rates, but only Wade had been attacked.

Trump attorney Steve Sadow went on social with an offensive salvo, demanding to know if Willis and Wade have an improper relationship.

“I must respectfully inquire why you have chosen to play the race card instead of being transparent with the public about your relationship with your great friend,” Sadow said online.

His client, Trump, brought it up while on the campaign trail in Iowa, where voters are deciding on their primary candidates for the GOP caucus. Trump was declared the winner of the Iowa caucuses Monday night, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

“Saw Fani, Fani Willis, you saw that, her boyfriend she gave him a million bucks to go get Trump, right?” Trump said of the allegations. “When the system works, it’s a beautiful thing, but she’s been exposed. I can’t imagine they can continue on with that case.”

Despite the allegations, and the criticism from the defendants and their attorneys, Willis has shown no indication she’s backing down from the massive racketeering case involving the former president.

Calling herself “imperfect” and “very flawed,” she defended her prosecution of Trump and the other defendants to the Big Bethel AME congregation.

“You cannot expect a Black woman to be perfect and save the world. The Lord is completing us, we are not perfect,” Willis said.





