Former Mountain Park fire lieutenant passes away, honored Saturday in Marietta service

ROSWELL, Ga. — A former Mountain Park Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department lieutenant has passed away. He was 48.

The department announced the sad news Thursday, paying tribute to Lt. Riley Parker as an asset to the department and brother to his colleagues.

Parker served the MPVFR for several years, beginning in 2005, the department said.

“He was an excellent asset to the department, & the community. Lt. Parker was very proud of the swan rescue on the lake several years ago. The swan got entangled in some fishing line and lures,” according to the department.

During his time as a firefighter with the department, Parker made it through the Roswell Alpharetta Fire Academy in 2010, reaching the level of Firefighter Two.

The department said that as a lieutenant, Parker “was like a brother to Paramedic Paul Bednarz and former Director of Public Safety and Fire Chief, James Dame.

Officials said the whole department was grieving Parker’s loss and asked the community to pray for the Parker family, especially as the Christmas season is upon us.

A memorial was held for Parker on Saturday at Marietta Funeral Home.

