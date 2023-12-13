Former Fulton County DA standing trial after employee accused him of sexually harassing her

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Paul Howard, who served as Fulton County district attorney for more than two decades is on trial in a federal sexual harassment lawsuit brought by a former employee.

Cathy Carter, who worked in the district attorney’s office for fifteen years as a paralegal and records supervisor, filed the lawsuit in April 2020.

She alleges she endured “overt, manipulative and aggressive sexual misconduct and harassment” while working for Howard.

Carter also claimed Howard pressured her into engaging in sexual activities. She alleged she was fired when she ended the unofficial relationship.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in the courtroom as the trial got underway on Wednesday.

Attorneys for the former district attorney denied the claims and said Howard terminated Carter after learning that she was arrested on an assault charge.

A workplace harassment attorney not connected to the case, says lawyers for the former district attorney will likely argue that the relationship he had was consensual.

“On the surface, a workplace relationship can seem consensual but once you start unpacking the layers to it. There can be a power dynamic to it, where there is this powerful manager, and the individual may feel like she could lose her job or be demoted. Ultimately, what it comes down to in these cases is who the jury finds more credible on that witness stand,” said Jessica Cino, an attorney at Krevolin Horst.

Jury selection wrapped up on Wednesday and testimony is expected to begin Thursday morning.

