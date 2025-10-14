Family Dollar deadly shooting: Victim’s widow in fear of ex-security guard being free on bond

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former security guard at an East Point Family Dollar was denied bond Tuesday in Fulton County Court ahead of his murder trial for a shooting at the store where he worked.

Scott Melton was shot and killed on Christmas Eve 2024. Fulton County prosecutors said Tuesday they have surveillance video showing the moment Justin Hodges killed Melton, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden learned.

Hodges had been on the run since the shooting before being captured by U.S. Marshals in DeKalb County last month, prosecutors said.

“The video on this shows Mr. Hodges chasing a victim through the Family Dollar, chasing him outside, hitting him over the head with a handgun, and then shooting the victim in the head,” said prosecutor Travis D. Thomas.

Jessica Gerber, Hodges’ defense attorney, argued for his release on bond despite the murder charge.

“If released, he would reside with his family and just continue working at Wendy’s,” Gerber said in court.

