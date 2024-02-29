East Point police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s disease

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing disabled man.

A Mattie’s Call was issued on Wednesday for Rufus Leslie, 85.

Police say Leslie suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive depression.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat.

He may be traveling in a 2017 gray Nissan Sentra with Georgia tag CPZ7476, or he may be on foot.

Leslie is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 185 lbs. with brown eyes and straight black hair.

If you have any information on his location, please call 911 or the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177.

