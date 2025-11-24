Crash blocks lanes of I-20 westbound in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A crash has blocked three lanes of Interstate 20 in Fulton County Sunday night.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation camera system, the crash is at mile marker 55.2 westbound.

A viewer says multiple vehicles were involved.

Traffic is backing up because of the lane blockage.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information on this crash.

