‘Community guardian:’ Department mourns loss of retired Union City police chief

UNION CITY, Ga. — A retired Union City police chief has died, according to the department.

On Saturday, the Union City Police Department announced the passing of retired Chief Michael Isome.

According to officials, Isome was a stalwart public servant and esteemed leader in the Union City community.

“Chief Michael Isome’s unwavering dedication, profound wisdom, and tireless commitment to the betterment of our community have left an indelible mark on our collective history,” the department wrote. “His legacy of service will be forever remembered and cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside Chief Isome.”

According to officials, Isome joined the Union City Police Department in 1977. He proudly served until his retirement in 2008.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Isome family during this challenging time, as we mourn the loss of a true Community Guardian,” the Union City Police Department said.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.

