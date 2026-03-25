Bodycam shows man telling police he ‘snapped,’ killing his girlfriend

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man who showed up at Sandy Springs Police headquarters and said on bodycam that he “snapped” has now been convicted of his girlfriend’s murder.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne reports a prosecutor says the killer was out on bond on two other cases involving the same victim when the murder happened.

A Fulton County District Attorney’s Office domestic violence prosecutor says in 2023, Amber Kelly called 911 about boyfriend Mamadi Tambajang.

“He’s a violent person, and he threatened to murder me twice this week,” she said on the call.

She was killed the next year. Tambajang told an officer that he had put his hands on her and didn’t know if she was alive or dead. The conversation was recorded on a police body camera.

“I felt like my heart stopped beating the moment I found out that my baby was no longer here with us,” said her mother, Sharon Henderson.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis called it a classic example of domestic violence.

“There’s an escalating pattern. He’s becoming more and more abusive,” Willis said.

A jury recently convicted Tambajang of murder and more, and a judge sentenced him to life with the possibility of parole plus 20 years.

“His defense is that he snapped. He said that he was provoked to inflict those injuries upon Amber,” said Fulton County Assistant District Attorney Jazmin Dilligard.

A spokesman says the Fulton County Public Defender’s Office worked hard on a zealous defense for Tambajang, will continue to advocate for him post-conviction and has filed a motion for new trial.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text “Begin” to 88788.

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