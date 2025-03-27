AT&T rep charged in theft of $40K worth of iPhones

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — An AT&T employee is under arrest after police say she allowed thieves to steal $40,000 worth of iPhones from a store.

Investigators told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden they have identified at least six victims, but there could be more. They are asking all customers to check their bills.

Police say as soon as officers arrived at the store, the accused employee confessed to the crimes.

On her personal Facebook page, Jennifer Connor called herself an inside sales rep for AT&T on her personal Facebook page.

Police arrested her Wednesday, saying an investigation revealed that she had been working with a pair of thieves.

Police say the thieves used customer information to pull off their heist, LIVE on Channel 2 at 5 p.m.

