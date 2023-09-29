4 of former Pres. Trump’s co-defendants who want federal trials will be tried in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several people indicted alongside former President Donald Trump in a Georgia election interference case filed motions to have their trials held in federal court. The court says they will have to stand trial in Fulton County.

Court documents released on Friday afternoon denied requests by former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, State Senator Shawn Still, former Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer and Coffee County elections official Cathy Latham.

Judge Steve C. Jones ruled that there is no federal jurisdiction over the case against the four co-defendants and that their cases will remain in the Fulton County Superior Court.

“This Order’s sole determination is that there is no federal jurisdiction over the criminal case. The outcome of this case will be before a Fulton County judge and trier of fact to ultimately decide,” U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones wrote in his conclusion.

Attorneys for Clark argue that he was acting within the scope of his official duties when he helped Trump try to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Governor Brian Kemp previously appointed a commission to determine whether or not Still could fulfill his duties as a state senator while facing charges. The commission determined that Still should not be suspended.

Earlier this month, Jones rejected former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ request to have his case moved to federal court.

Former President Trump previously stated he may file a motion to have his case heard in federal court as well. On Thursday, he announced that he would not be seeking a federal trial because he feels like he will receive a “fair trial” in Fulton County.

Bail bondsman Scott Hall, another of the co-defendants, took a plea deal on Friday afternoon and was sentenced to community service, probation and a $5,000 fine.

