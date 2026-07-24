4 busted after stolen truck chase ends in crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were arrested after a stolen pickup truck linked to multiple crimes across metro Atlanta crashed during an attempted getaway, according to police.
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Fulton County police said officers working the Atlanta Heatwave Joint Detail responded to reports of a stolen pickup truck connected to multiple crimes in Chamblee, East Point and South Fulton.
When officers attempted a felony traffic stop, investigators said the driver reversed into a Fulton County patrol vehicle and then tried to flee.
The escape attempt ended when the truck became stuck on a metal fence post, police said.
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Authorities said the driver then tried to jump a fence but was quickly arrested. A passenger also tried to run but was taken into custody after officers deployed a Taser.
Police said two more people associated with the vehicle were found hiding nearby and were arrested.
During the investigation, officers recovered several weapons, drugs and cash, including:
- A Glock 27 equipped with a machine-gun conversion device, commonly known as a switch, and an extended magazine
- A Glock 19C equipped with a switch and an extended magazine
- A Pioneer Arms Hellpup Draco with a 40-round drum magazine
- Approximately 7.7 ounces of suspected marijuana
- $4,712.75 in cash
Police have not released the identities of those arrested or announced specific charges.
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