Fulton County wins appeal over not seating 2 Republican nominees on Board of Elections

ATLANTA — The Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of Fulton County Board of Commissioners after they appealed a judge’s order to appoint two Republican nominees they had rejected to the election board.

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The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections is made up of five people: the chair, two Democratic nominees and two Republican nominees. All five members must live in Fulton County and must be registered to vote, but can’t hold public office.

The Fulton County Republican Party nominated Julie Adams and Jason Frazier to the election board. The Board of Commissioners rejected them, so the party sued.

A judge ruled that the the law doesn’t give Board of Commissioners the discretion to veto qualified nominees proposed by political parties. The judge ordered that Adams and Frazier must be appointed.

The board of commissioners filed an appeal against the ruling, which was granted on Monday.

Read it below.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

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