Fulton County Jail fire: Nearly all who were hospitalized have been released

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Another inmate was taken to the hospital Friday night after a fire at the Fulton County Jail.

Authorities said an inmate started a fire at the jail, sending 10 inmates and staff to the hospital.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says all have been released from the hospital except one.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said that a detainee out for free time gathered plastic trash bags and a plastic bag with Styrofoam food trays in the shower on the seventh floor of the jail’s north tower and set them on fire.

He says that the detainee will be charged.

