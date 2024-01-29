Fulton County experiencing ‘unexpected’ IT outage. Here are services that may be impacted Monday

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A spokeswoman for Fulton County confirmed that the county is experiencing an “unexpected IT outage” that will impact some services on Monday.

The county learned about the outage on Sunday and The Department of Information Technology is working to get the system back up.

“While most Fulton County offices are open, certain transaction types may be limited during this outage, including transactions using the property tax transactions and the justice system. These include firearms and marriage licenses,” the county wrote in a statement.

What will the IT outage impact the most on Monday?

The Fulton County Tax Commissioner office in downtown Atlanta meanwhile will be closed on Monday. Other offices will be limited to tag renewals via kiosks.

There will also be no public computer access at the county’s libraries, but the catalog is still operational on Monday.

The county says most of its offices won’t be able to answer phone calls because of the outage impacting its phone system. If you have a question for the county, you can email customer service at customerservice@fultoncountyga.gov.

It’s unclear when the county’s IT system will be back up and running. The county says it will provide an update later on Monday.

