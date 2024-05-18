This little piggie went home: Metro Atlanta officers find pig walking around

CUMMING, Ga. — Officers in Cumming made an unexpected friend earlier this week.
They were bringing home the bacon when they found a massive pig hamming it up on the streets.
Officers were able to help guide the pig back home and into his cage.
They didn’t share any details on how the pot-bellied pal got away from home in the first place.
Luckily, the pig didn’t make a squeal and got back home in one piece.
