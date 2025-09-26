Rabid raccoon found in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are urging residents to report any sick animals and ensure their pets are vaccinated after a raccoon in Forsyth County tested positive for rabies.

The rabid raccoon was found in the area of Adams Road in Cumming, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.

Animal Services Manager Lauren Kirk emphasized the importance of residents reporting animals that appear sick and ensuring their pets have current rabies vaccinations. Public health officials will notify individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and advise them on seeking medical care if necessary.

“We are encouraging residents to report any animals appearing to be sick in this area by contacting the Animal Services Division,” Kirk said.

To report a wild animal acting strangely, residents are advised to avoid the animal and contact Animal Services at 770-781-2138. If it is after business hours, they should contact the Forsyth County 911 Center after hours line at 770-781-3087.

In the event of an animal bite, it is crucial to immediately call the Georgia Poison Control Center helpline at 1-800-222-1222 for medical instructions.

Rabies is a viral infection transmitted in the saliva of infected mammals and can enter the central nervous system of the host, causing an inflammation of the brain that is almost always fatal.

Wildlife, including raccoons, skunks, coyotes, foxes, and bats, remains the most likely source of infection for both humans and domestic animals in the United States.

Georgia Rabies Control Law-O.C.G.A. 13-19 mandates that every cat and dog be vaccinated for rabies by a licensed veterinarian to protect them and prevent the spread of the disease.

