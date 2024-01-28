Owl crashes into car, blocking busy Forsyth County road, before deputy saves it

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A new video captures a Forsyth County deputy who saved an owl who was blocking a busy intersection earlier this week.

On Monday at around rush hour, a deputy arrived to a call about an object blocking Matt Highway near Doc Bramblett Road in regards to a traffic backup.

The object turned out to be an injured owl on the road who had flown into someone’s car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The deputy picked up the bird with his jacket and then moved it to the side of the road.

With the bird out of the roadway, the deputy attempted to get bird assistance to the scene.

Instead, the owl flew up into a tree.

TRENDING STORIES:

DFC Avedisian scooped the bird up in his jacket and moved it to the side of the road.

Those who see wild birds of pretty are asked to call the Game Management 24-hour line at 800-241-4113.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Tucker High School students paint art for MARTA police headquarters Earlier this week, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority Police Department several transit-themed art pieces from students at Tucker High School.

©2023 Cox Media Group