Metro Atlanta man pretended to be Publisher’s Clearing House to steal from the elderly

CUMMING, Ga. — A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in Rhode Island for his part in a lottery and sweepstakes scam that stole at least $1 million.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Patrick Dallas from Cumming pleaded guilty earlier this month to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering earlier this month.

They say Dallas and two others pretended to be Publisher’s Clearing House or another sweepstakes and told elderly victims that they had won large sums of money.

To get their prizes, they were told to share personal information and pay upfront fees and taxes. Sometimes, the victims were told to send Rolex watches or iPhones to cover the fees.

Ultimately, investigators were able to track those payments to Dallas and two others, and take them into custody.

Dallas is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7.

