Mega Millions players in Forsyth County look for luck at “Lucky Leon’s”

CUMMING, Ga. — While Channel 2 Action News viewers at home get to watch the drawing of the seventh largest Mega Millions jackpot in history right before Wednesday’s WSB Tonight at 11, residents in Cumming go to a special place for their own chance to win.

Leon’s Food Mart has been sitting on the same corner along Matt Highway in Forsyth County since the 1950′s.

Beginning in 1993, Leon’s gained quite a reputation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I guess it’s just an old wives’ tale. ‘Lucky’ Leon’s,’” longtime customer Nick Dodd told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

It kind of has a ring to it. 1993 was the year Leon’s began selling lottery tickets, and when the lottery first came to Georgia.

They’ve sold lots of big winners ever since.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Lucky Leon’s. You win much money here,” loyal customer Kevin Luter said.

Luter would like to win much more, like the current $650 million Mega Millions jackpot.

Luter has been coming in here since he was a kid. When he got old enough to play the lottery, Lucky Leon’s became—and will always be—his go-to store.

The current owners bought it about 20 years ago. They say folks come to the store from all around the metro just to play the lottery.

“Winder. All the way from Atlanta. Decatur. Suwanee,” Abhishek Ghaswala said.

Ghaswala says they’ve been on a roll here since the turn of the last century, and they can’t wait to celebrate the next big winner.

“We are lucky at Lucky Leon’s!” he said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

You’ll have to pay more for bags on Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines flights starting today Delta announced that beginning Tuesday, the fee for first and second checked bags will increase by $5.

©2023 Cox Media Group