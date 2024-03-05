County partners with real estate mogul to redevelop Gwinnett Place Mall

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County announced Tuesday that they will partner with a commercial real estate investment firm to redevelop Gwinnett Place Mall into a mixed-use development.

Except for filming the Netflix show “Stranger Things,” the mall has mostly been empty for years.

The county purchased the 39-acre site in 2020. They will now partner with CBRE to turn the property into a “dense, mixed-use activity center that is well connected, green and walkable, while preserving the cultural diversity and character of the area.”

“We look forward to collaborating with CBRE to make this vision a reality,” said District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden. “Their extensive experience and expertise on projects like this one will ensure we create a vibrant new place to gather and enjoy.”

County officials say that next, they will collaborate with CBRE to refine the redevelopment plans and then seek partners to help transform the site.

They did not give a timeline on the project.

