Man who shoplifted from Forsyth County target dies after running away from police, GBI says

CUMMING, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a man who allegedly died running away from police after he shoplifted from a Forsyth County Target.

On Sunday, a loss prevention officer at Target contacted police regarding a man identified as Robert Cornelious Powell who had allegedly been shoplifting.

When Cumming officers arrived, Powell ran away, going into a nearby wooded area, according to the GBI. Eventually, Powell ran through the woods before surrendering to the police.

During his arrest, Powell told officers that he was having trouble breathing and had an injury on his leg, so he was taken to a nearby hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At the hospital, Powell became unresponsive and was pronounced dead.

His cause of death remains unclear.

Powell’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Judge allows hearing over Willis affair allegation to go forward for later this week During a hearing Monday over those subpoenas, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee heard arguments from both sides.

©2023 Cox Media Group