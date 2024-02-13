Atlanta’s Boys & Girls Clubs working to protect more teens from gun violence

ATLANTA — Shaniya Simmons will never forget the first time she walked through the door.

“I was 6. Honestly, I was nervous,” Shaniya said.

Now, she’s a tutor at the Warren Boys & Girls Club in Southeast Atlanta, where they are doubling down on their efforts to help local kids.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s our hope this can be a game changer and part of the solution in our city,” said David Jernigan, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta CEO.

He is working on the plan to invest a $1 million donation from the city of Atlanta. The goal is to expand safe spaces for kids to come to.

Recent gun violence like the shooting in the parking lot of a high school in Cobb County has leaders looking for solutions. The Boys & Girls Clubs have one, which is expanding club hours on weekends.

“Friday and Saturday nights. To give teens a place to come that is safe and off the streets,” Jernigan said.

Shaniya is sure it will help. She’s an 11-year veteran of this club.

“I think it will have a great impact and give them a new place to go to be safer,” she said.

She already comes to the Warren Club five days a week, and if they’re open weekend nights, she’s all in.

“It has meant a lot. It has definitely helped with character building. I don’t know where I would be if I didn’t go here,” Shaniya said.

TRENDING STORIES:

There are 25 Boys & Girls Clubs across metro Atlanta.

Weekend hours will start with the three clubs inside the city.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Brother charged after 3-year-old shoots, kills himself in DeKalb County





©2023 Cox Media Group