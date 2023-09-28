Man accused of entering woman’s car while she was picking up her child at daycare, Ga. deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man in jail after officials say he stole from inside a car at a daycare.

Forsyth County Sheriff officials said on Jan. 27 at 4:34 p.m., a woman was picking up her child from the Goddard School, a daycare on John’s Creek Parkway.

According to the investigation, when the woman arrived at the school, she parked in front of the school when a gray sedan pulled up to the driver’s side of the vehicle, opened the door and entered the victim’s car.

Officials said the suspect quickly got out of the victim’s car, got into his car, and drove away.

When the victim returned to her car, she reported that her purse was stolen with her driver’s license, credit card, debit card, copy of her insurance, car keys, makeup and jewelry inside.

During the investigation, the victim reported two fraudulent charges that had been put on her American Express card, one at a Walmart on Peachtree Parkway and the other at a Target on Perimeter Center Place.

After lifting fingerprints off the car doors, authorities determined the suspect was 23-year-old Jivonni Trayvon Joseph of Pompano Beach, Florida.

On Sept. 22, Joseph was arrested and charged with theft by entering an automobile.

He remains in Forsyth County Jail with a bond of $24,621.

