Georgia’s largest no-kill shelter doubles dog capacity with new facility

CUMMING, Ga. — Furkids, the largest no-kill animal shelter in Georgia, has doubled its dog holding capacity by opening a new animal shelter on its nine-acre campus in Cumming.

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“We are providing individual space for each dog, we have wonderful walking trails around the buildings so volunteers can get outside and safely take our dogs. Having a space of their own is peaceful. They have a good night’s rest. In our old shelter, we could not stand here and listen. The barking was so intense,” said Furkids CEO Samantha Shelton.

This major expansion, a 15,000-square-foot shelter, will increase shelter space from 60 to 135 dogs and bring dog and cat operations onto one 9-acre sanctuary campus focused on enrichment and humane care.

The new shelter also provides expanded outdoor play space for dogs and a splash pad.

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The expanded shelter comes at a time when more people are surrendering their pets because they can’t pay for food or veterinary care.

“I feel like owning a pet is a necessity. But a lot of people can’t afford it. And if they’re struggling, we are starting to see intakes go up,” said Shelton.

Shelton encourages everyone to consider adopting a dog or cat.

You can view all currently adoptable cats and dogs through the Furkids Adopt Portal, which includes complete medical and behavioral assessments.

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