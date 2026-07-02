Emergency rooms see surge in heat-related illness cases amid rising temperatures

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The medical director of the emergency department of Northside Hospital Forsyth said he and his staff have treated at least five patients in recent days for heat-related illnesses.

Over the hospital’s network in the metro Atlanta area, more than two dozen such patients have received care, and about half of that number arrived by ambulance.

“I’m very concerned about the upcoming weekend. How hot it is right now, with how high the heat index is. People get outside; they want those barbeques. They want to go to the lake, may drink alcohol, which is not a hydrating fluid. Those are the things that are going to put people at risk,” said Dr. Douglas Olson with Northside Hospital Forsyth told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

Olson said the hospital staff is most concerned about elderly and young children suffering from heat-related illness.

He said heat stroke can onset in less than an hour and is especially dangerous.

It is marked by confusion, muscle cramps, and a body temperature of 104 degrees or higher.

The high body temperature causes internal organs to shut down, including the kidneys and liver.

“Heat stroke is very dangerous. There is over an 80% mortality rate once they have heat stroke,” Olson said.

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Suspected heat stroke patients are wrapped in cooling pads upon arriving at the hospital to bring their body temperature down as quickly as possible.

“Our goal is within 30 minutes, to reduce the temperature to 100.4 or 100.8. And then we stop the cooling process for the body’s normal ability to take over,” Olson said.

Outdoor workers are among those at high risk of heat-related illnesses.

Northside Hospital Forsyth has erected a cooling tent for construction workers building a large addition to the hospital.

“They keep us with some cold water, keep us with some freeze pops. We try to step inside, step in front of the fans, let it blow on you for a while and get back to work,” contract worker O’Bryan Moore told Regan.

Olson said heat illness doesn’t just happen to older individuals. Some who arrived at the emergency department are young and athletic.

He said if someone sees a person suspected of suffering from heat stroke, they should call 911 and place ice packs on the individual, and place them in a cool bath or shower to bring the body down.

“This is a very preventable illness. Getting ready to go out in the heat? Drink lots of water. Make sure you have access to shade or air conditioning if needed,” Olson said.

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