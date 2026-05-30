Driver caught speeding nearly 50 MPH over limit in construction zone on GA 400, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Memorial Day traffic stop ended with a driver behind bars.

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Forsyth County deputies say they pulled over a driver on Memorial Day on Georgia 400.

Authorities said the driver was clocked at 104 miles per hour in a 55-mph construction zone.

The sheriff’s office said, thankfully, no road crews were working in the area at the time because of the holiday.

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However, they said driving at that speed through a construction zone creates a significant danger for workers and other motorists.

The driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving before being taken to the Forsyth County Jail.

The driver’s age and identity were not released.

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