Domestic dispute turned into SWAT standoff in Forsyth County, multiple weapons seized, deputies say

CUMMING, Ga. — On Saturday, a domestic incident turned into a brief SWAT standoff, ending in the arrest of a man and the seizure of nine guns, including an AR-15.

Records from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office show how events unfolded at a home in Cumming, Ga. late that night.

Justin York was charged with aggravated assault with a gun, a felony.

According to the incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, deputies were called to a home on Skylark Creek Court in Cumming in response to a domestic dispute call.

Officers arrived just before midnight on Nov. 18. While on their way, dispatch told officers that a neighbor had called 911 about an incident happening at a home next door.

The report said “the complainant received information from her neighbor that her husband had a gun and he was going to either kill himself or his wife,” after receiving a text message from the woman next door.

When officers got to the house, they met a woman at her neighbor’s house. She said she and her husband, York, were having marriage problems and had not been communicating with each other well, according to deputies.

She told deputies that “there has been tension between them.”

When asked about the incident that evening, the report states that she told officers that she was trying to talk to her husband about how to fix their relationship, and he got upset with her while she tried to discuss their issues.

While upset at his wife, York threw his plate across the room, then stood up and flipped over their kitchen table, according to the incident report.

The wife then told officers about a loaded shotgun at the home, saying that her husband at said he would get the shotgun, with her saying if he did not leave the house she would call 911, records show.

The incident report said York said if she “called the cops, he would then pull the trigger,” causing her to “get emotional with Justin” while staying in another part of the house.

Later in the night, she went to check on her husband and found him with the loaded shotgun, which he pointed directly at her, according to the report.

He refused to put the gun down and told her “that one of them was going to die tonight,” prompting her to contact her neighbor for help. She was able to get the shotgun away from her husband and hid it, then took their two children and left the house to their neighbor’s before deputies arrived.

She told deputies her husband had also been drinking. When deputies called for backup, officers set up a perimeter around the house due to other firearms being present in the home.

When deputies tried to have York exit the home, he refused and SWAT was called to the home. Soon after, he was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a gun.

Deputies removed several weapons and accessories from the home after the incident, including:

Ruger P95DC

SCCY CPX-1

Gabilondo Y Preetam/Rury

Savage Shotgun/Savage 770

Savage Model 110

Central Arms Double-barrel shotgun

Sport King A1041 rifle

Mossberg 71st rifle

Bushmaster AR-15/Carbon-15

Small holster

Leather holster

Allen rifle bag

