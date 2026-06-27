Deputy catches repeat reckless driver racing on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A driver racing another vehicle on Georgia 400 was arrested after deputies say he tried to dodge a patrol car, only to be pulled over shortly after.

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The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulling onto GA 400 spotted the driver speeding and racing alongside another vehicle.

When the driver noticed the patrol car, he attempted a quick exit at Exit 16 in an apparent effort to avoid being stopped. The maneuver didn’t work, authorities said.

Deputies arrested the driver on a charge of reckless driving. They also discovered he was driving on a suspended license at the time of the stop.

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According to the FCSO, the arrest marks the second time the driver has faced a reckless driving charge. He was arrested for the same offense last year, the sheriff’s office said.

“One bad decision can change lives forever. Making the same dangerous choice twice only increases the consequences,” the FCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said the track, not the highway, is the place for that kind of driving.

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