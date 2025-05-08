Community rallying to save tree from being cut down to build homes

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors in one Forsyth County community are rallying to save a large oak tree from being cut down. It stands in a field where developers plan to build 19 homes.

The white oak tree, located in the corner of a 17-acre property, has a five-foot diameter.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was there as Forsyth County Commissioner Laura Semanson visited the site alongside the developer’s attorney and an engineer to explore options.

Developers initially said they had no intention of saving the tree, but Semanson says they are now willing to try.

“It is a beautiful specimen tree, absolutely. We have too few of those left,” Semanson said.

In February, the Forsyth County Planning Commission approved the subdivision under the condition that the tree remain standing. But now, it’s up to county commissioners to make a final decision.

“We’re trying right now to try to save it, that’s our ultimate goal,” Semanson said. “If that’s not deemed viable, we want to have other alternatives that were acceptable.”

Under the county’s tree ordinance, if the oak tree is cut down, the developers would need to plant 65 trees to compensate.

County spokesman Russell Baker says the tree stands to symbolize the challenges of a sprawling region.

“How do you balance between the residential growth we’re experiencing and also the natural beauty of Forsyth County?” he asked.

The developer’s attorney declined to speak with Channel 2 Action News. They say where the tree stands is needed for a stormwater management pond.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners may have the final vote next Thursday.

